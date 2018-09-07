Dr. Don Marion and Dr. Anne Bunner discuss neuroimaging evidence of altered brain structure and function in concussed athletes with longer recovery times.
Publication discussed: Churchill, N.W., Hutchison, M.G., Richards, D., Leung, G., Graham, S.J., & Schweizer, T.A. (2017). Neuroimaging of sport concussion: persistent alterations in brain structure and function at medical clearance.
Scientific Reports 7, article number 8297. doi:10.1038/s41598-017-07742-3
Nature publications link: www.nature.com/articles/s41598-017-07742-3
CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.tbicoe-info@mail.mil.
The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 11:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69308
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_109009385.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:41
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Science
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CUBIST S1E9 Sport concussion and neuroimaging, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT