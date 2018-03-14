CUBIST S1E7 Cortical thickness, age and TBi

Dr. Don Marion and Dr. Anne Bunner discuss objective and quantifiable imaging markers of traumatic brain injury in relation to aging.



Publication discussed: Savjani RR, Taylor BA, Acion L, Wilde EA, & Jorge R. Accelerated Changes in Cortical Thickness Measurements with Age in Military Service Members with Traumatic Brain Injury. J Neurotrauma. 2017 Jun 28. doi: 10.1089/neu.2017.5022. [Epub ahead of print]



PubMed link: www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28657432



CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.tbicoe-info@mail.mil.



The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.