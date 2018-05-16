CUBIST S1E6 Depression, gender and traumatic brain injury

Dr. Anne Bunner and Dr. Don Marion discuss a study comparing rates of depression in men and women following a traumatic brain injury (TBI).



Publication discussed: Lavoie, S., Sechrist, S., Quach, N., Ehsanian, R., Duong, T., Gotlib, I. H., & Isaac, L. (2017). Depression in Men and Women One Year Following Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI): A TBI Model Systems Study. Frontiers in Psychology, (8)634, eCollection. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2017.00634



PubMed link: www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28529492



CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.tbicoe-info@mail.mil.



The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.