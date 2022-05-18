Ships and aircraft from Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (RRNCSG) concluded a week of at-sea bilateral training with a destroyer from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) May 17.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 22:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69295
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_109008290.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|NEWS
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 19MAY22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
