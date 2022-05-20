Community Conversations - Coaching and Developing Moral Reasoning and Ethical Decision-Making

CH (CPT) Caleb McCary and CH (MAJ) Jeremy Plevka (Ethics instructor for the U.S. Army Institute for Religious Leadership) host CPT Benjamin Ordiway to talk about an article he wrote for Special Warfare entitled "Developing SOF Moral Reasoning." We discuss the role of emotions in ethical models and the importance of developing a robust training plan for ethical decision-making and why this "left of bang" training is critical for organizations.
CPT Ordiway is happy to correspond with anyone interested in his work and can provide further products and guidance upon request. His contact information is available on the Global Address List.
His article can be found here: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/benjaminordiway_developing-sof-moral-reasoning-activity-6928362790927679488-0QWj?utm_source=linkedin_share&utm_medium=member_desktop_web
05.20.2022
|05.20.2022 19:16
|Newscasts
|69290
|2205/DOD_109006586.mp3
00:49:05
|2022
|Podcast
|SC, US
|9
|0
|0
