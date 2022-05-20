Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Conversations - Coaching and Developing Moral Reasoning and Ethical Decision-Making

    SC, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Audio by Capt. Caleb McCary 

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

    CH (CPT) Caleb McCary and CH (MAJ) Jeremy Plevka (Ethics instructor for the U.S. Army Institute for Religious Leadership) host CPT Benjamin Ordiway to talk about an article he wrote for Special Warfare entitled "Developing SOF Moral Reasoning." We discuss the role of emotions in ethical models and the importance of developing a robust training plan for ethical decision-making and why this "left of bang" training is critical for organizations.

    CPT Ordiway is happy to correspond with anyone interested in his work and can provide further products and guidance upon request. His contact information is available on the Global Address List.

    His article can be found here: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/benjaminordiway_developing-sof-moral-reasoning-activity-6928362790927679488-0QWj?utm_source=linkedin_share&utm_medium=member_desktop_web

    TAGS

    SOF
    civil affairs
    moral
    chaplain
    army
    ethical

