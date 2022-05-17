20 for 20 - Becoming a Leader, Part 2

20 for 20 - Path to Leadership Part 2
CMSgt Charles Orf, 20th Air Force command chief, and the command chiefs within 20th Air Force discuss leadership philosophies, struggles, decision making and how to provide valuable feedback.
