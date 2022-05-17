Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20 for 20 - Becoming a Leader, Part 2

    F. E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    20th Air Force Public Affairs

    20 for 20 - Path to Leadership Part 2
    CMSgt Charles Orf, 20th Air Force command chief, and the command chiefs within 20th Air Force discuss leadership philosophies, struggles, decision making and how to provide valuable feedback.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 12:35
