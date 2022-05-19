Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Advanced Combat Helmet

    Advanced Combat Helmet

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.19.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Sargent Keaton Habeck, Armed Forces Network broadcaster, reminds Army troops to return their Advanced Combat Helmet on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, May 20, 2022. Habeck has recently received a rank promotion from Specialist to Sargent, and now has assumed more responsibility within AFN.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 00:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69272
    Filename: 2205/DOD_109004265.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Artist Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera
    Composer Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera
    Conductor Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera
    Year 2022
    Genre Spot
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advanced Combat Helmet, by A1C Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    Advanced Combat Helmet
    ACH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT