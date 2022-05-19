Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 39: On the case with IG

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 39: On the case with IG

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    05.19.2022

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Did you know that one of the oldest institutions in the U.S. Army is the Office of the Inspector General? The talented Team 19 IG has carried on the tradition once started by Baron von Steuben, and we talk to them about how they serve Soldiers, the commander, and what services they offer that many people might not know about.

    Don't forget to subscribe to the Every Soldier Counts Podcast

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 21:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69270
    Filename: 2205/DOD_109004170.mp3
    Length: 00:21:37
    Location: DAEGU, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 39: On the case with IG, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    podcast
    IG
    19th ESC
    Team19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT