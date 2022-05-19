Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 39: On the case with IG

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69270" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Did you know that one of the oldest institutions in the U.S. Army is the Office of the Inspector General? The talented Team 19 IG has carried on the tradition once started by Baron von Steuben, and we talk to them about how they serve Soldiers, the commander, and what services they offer that many people might not know about.



Don't forget to subscribe to the Every Soldier Counts Podcast