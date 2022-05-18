Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep9 - Jason Gardner (Echelon Front) ORNGA annual meeting

    CLACKAMAS, OR, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Audio by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this episode, Chaplain (Col.) Jacob Scott talks with Jason Gardner and the top three senior enlisted leaders for the Oregon National Guard. The podcast occurred at the 2022 Oregon National Guard Joint Senior Leader Workshop and Oregon National Guard Association Conference (ORNGA) on April 30, at Camp Withycombe, Oregon; Gardner was the keynote speaker.

    (U.S. Army National Guard audio engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    #leadership
    #resiliancy
    #NavySEAL
    #ORNGA
    #2022 Oregon National Guard Joint Senior Leader Workshop

