Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep9 - Jason Gardner (Echelon Front) ORNGA annual meeting

In this episode, Chaplain (Col.) Jacob Scott talks with Jason Gardner and the top three senior enlisted leaders for the Oregon National Guard. The podcast occurred at the 2022 Oregon National Guard Joint Senior Leader Workshop and Oregon National Guard Association Conference (ORNGA) on April 30, at Camp Withycombe, Oregon; Gardner was the keynote speaker.



(U.S. Army National Guard audio engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)