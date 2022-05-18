In this episode, Chaplain (Col.) Jacob Scott talks with Jason Gardner and the top three senior enlisted leaders for the Oregon National Guard. The podcast occurred at the 2022 Oregon National Guard Joint Senior Leader Workshop and Oregon National Guard Association Conference (ORNGA) on April 30, at Camp Withycombe, Oregon; Gardner was the keynote speaker.
(U.S. Army National Guard audio engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 18:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69269
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_109003864.mp3
|Length:
|00:49:25
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|CLACKAMAS, OR, OR, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep9 - Jason Gardner (Echelon Front) ORNGA annual meeting, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT