CUBIST S5E2 Detecting movement differences in tactical agility tests using wearable technology

In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda, and Don discuss the article, “Wearable sensors detect movement differences in the portable warrior test of tactical agility after mTBI in service members” by Oleg Favorov and colleagues, and published in Military Medicine in September of 2021
Article Citation:
Favorov, O., Kursun, O., Challener, T., Cecchini, A., & McCulloch, K. L. (2021). Wearable Sensors Detect Movement Differences in the Portable Warrior Test of Tactical Agility After mTBI in Service Members. Military medicine, usab361. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1093/milmed/usab361
Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34476483/
CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.Health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.tbicoe-info@mail.mil.
The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.
