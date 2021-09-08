Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CUBIST S5E1 Can a device effectively predict if CT scans are necessary while deployed?

    CUBIST S5E1 Can a device effectively predict if CT scans are necessary while deployed?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Military Health System

    In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda, and Don discuss the article, “Accuracy of a rapid GFAP/UCH-L1 test for the prediction of intracranial injuries on head CT after mild traumatic brain injury” by Jeff Bazarian and colleagues, and published in Academic Emergency Medicine, August 2021.

    Article Citation:
    Bazarian, J. J., Welch, R. D., Caudle, K., Jeffrey, C. A., Chen, J. Y., Chandran, R., McCaw, T., Datwyler, S. A., Zhang, H., & McQuiston, B. (2021). Accuracy of a rapid glial fibrillary acidic protein/ubiquitin carboxyl-terminal hydrolase L1 test for the prediction of intracranial injuries on head computed tomography after mild traumatic brain injury. Academic emergency medicine: official journal of the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine, 28(11), 1308–1317. https://doi.org/10.1111/acem.14366

    Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34358399/

    CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.Health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.tbicoe-info@mail.mil.

    The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 10:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69259
    Filename: 2205/DOD_109000246.mp3
    Length: 00:12:08
    Year 2021
    Genre Science
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CUBIST S5E1 Can a device effectively predict if CT scans are necessary while deployed?, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TBI
    Caregivers
    Concussion
    Warrior Health

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT