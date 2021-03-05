CUBIST S4E10 Is cognitive rehab effective regardless of the number of concussions?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69258" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda, and Don discuss the article, “Number of concussions does not affect treatment response to cognitive rehabilitation interventions following mild traumatic brain injury in military service members.” The study was authored by Anna Ord and her colleagues and was published in the Journal of Neurotrauma in July 2021.



Article Citation:

Ord, A. S., Shura, R. D., Curtiss, G., Armistead-Jehle, P., Vanderploeg, R. D., Bowles, A. O., Kennedy, J. E., Tate, D. F., & Cooper, D. B. (2021). Number of Concussions Does Not Affect Treatment Response to Cognitive Rehabilitation Interventions Following Mild TBI in Military Service Members. Archives of clinical neuropsychology: the official journal of the National Academy of Neuropsychologists, 36(5), 850–856. https://doi.org/10.1093/arclin/acaa119



Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33264387/



CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.Health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.tbicoe-info@mail.mil.



The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.