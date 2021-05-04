CUBIST S4E5 Predictive Accuracy of TBI Screening Tools

In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda and Don discuss the article, “Predictive Accuracy of the Sport Concussion Assessment Tool 3 and Vestibular/Ocular-Motor Screening, Individually and In Combination: A National Collegiate Athletic Association–Department of Defense Concussion Assessment, Research and Education Consortium Analysis” written by Lyndsey Ferris and colleagues, and was published in the American Journal of Sports Medicine in February 2021.
Article Citation:
Ferris, L. M., Kontos, A. P., Eagle, S. R., Elbin, R. J., Collins, M. W., Mucha, A., Clugston, J. R., & Port, N. L. (2021). Predictive Accuracy of the Sport Concussion Assessment Tool 3 and Vestibular/Ocular-Motor Screening, Individually and In Combination: A National Collegiate Athletic Association-Department of Defense Concussion Assessment, Research and Education Consortium Analysis. The American journal of sports medicine, 49(4), 1040–1048. https://doi.org/10.1177/0363546520988098
Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33600216/
CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to Health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.tbicoe-info@mail.mil.
The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 11:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69253
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_109000240.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:44
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Science
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CUBIST S4E5 Predictive Accuracy of TBI Screening Tools, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT