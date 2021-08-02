CUBIST S4E1 Improving concussion education

In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda and Don discuss the article, “Improving concussion education: consensus from the NCAA-Department of Defense Mind Matters Research & Education Grand Challenge.” by Emily Kroshus and her colleagues published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine in September of 2020.
Article Citation:
Kroshus, E., Cameron, K. L., Coatsworth, J. D., D'Lauro, C., Kim, E., Lee, K., ... & Silverman, R. D. (2020). Improving concussion education: consensus from the NCAA-Department of Defense Mind Matters Research & Education Grand Challenge. British journal of sports medicine, 54(22), 1314-1320
Article LINK: https://bjsm.bmj.com/content/bjsports/54/22/1314.full.pdf
