Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Review: Moving towards security: preparing NATO for climate-related migration

    NATO Review: Moving towards security: preparing NATO for climate-related migration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    05.19.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    Natochannel           

    If global warming continues unabated, the World Bank estimates that by 2050, 216 million people will migrate within their countries in search of employment, food, and water security. Already, UNHCR data shows that, over the last decade, weather-related crises created twice as much displacement as conflict. Though such displacement often initially occurs within states– from rural to urban areas–as urban areas become more stressed, people are increasingly likely to move across international borders. Globally, most states and international institutions are unprepared for the coming magnitude of climate-related migration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 04:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69249
    Filename: 2205/DOD_108998583.mp3
    Length: 00:12:09
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT