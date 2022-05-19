NATO Review: Moving towards security: preparing NATO for climate-related migration

If global warming continues unabated, the World Bank estimates that by 2050, 216 million people will migrate within their countries in search of employment, food, and water security. Already, UNHCR data shows that, over the last decade, weather-related crises created twice as much displacement as conflict. Though such displacement often initially occurs within states– from rural to urban areas–as urban areas become more stressed, people are increasingly likely to move across international borders. Globally, most states and international institutions are unprepared for the coming magnitude of climate-related migration.
|05.19.2022
|05.19.2022 04:31
|Newscasts
|69249
|2205/DOD_108998583.mp3
|00:12:09
|BRUSSELS, BE
|0
|0
|0
|0
