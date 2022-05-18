Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy holds special ribbon-cutting ceremony to open new barracks: Col. Michael Poss remarks

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss provides remarks May 18, 2022, during a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new fiscal year 2019-funded barracks at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy’s senior leadership, state and federal representatives and staffers, and dozens of installation community members as well as several local media representatives celebrated the opening and participated in the ceremony. A $20.6 million contract was awarded to L.S. Black Constructors, Inc., in September 2019 to build the barracks, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy which managed the project. The barracks, which is built in the 1600 block on the Fort McCoy cantonment area, is different than traditional barracks that are located throughout the installation. This new building is four stories and is able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy holds special ribbon-cutting ceremony to open new barracks: Col. Michael Poss remarks, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

