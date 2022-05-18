The Marne Report

In this episode of the Marne Report, Jenny Walker sits down and talks to Army Community Service employment assistance coordinator Emily Hastings and volunteer coordinator Renee McClinton all about how spouses can find employment and volunteer opportunities before and after PCSing. Listen on your favorite podcast app today!