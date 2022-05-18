In this episode of the Marne Report, Jenny Walker sits down and talks to Army Community Service employment assistance coordinator Emily Hastings and volunteer coordinator Renee McClinton all about how spouses can find employment and volunteer opportunities before and after PCSing. Listen on your favorite podcast app today!
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 13:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69243
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_108987288.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:17
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT