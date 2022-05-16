Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WRAIR Science - Sergeant Smith

    WRAIR Science - Sergeant Smith

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Audio by Samir Deshpande and Terry Welch

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    WRAIR Science season one begins with the story of "Sergeant Smith's" fight against antibiotic resistant bacteria and gives a brief update on the history and present concerns about multidrug resistant organisms.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WRAIR Science - Sergeant Smith, by Samir Deshpande and Terry Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BAMC
    brooke army medical center
    walter reed army institute of research
    wrair
    antibiotic resistant bacteria
    BG Clint Murray

