    Platform One (P1) Pod – Introduction

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Audio by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Meet hosts Austen Bryan and Drew Belk. Austen is one of the government founders of P1. Drew has been with the program since its inception and has a passion for delivering valuable software to the warfighter. They briefly discuss the origins of Platform One and describe their intent for starting the podcast and their hope for what it brings to the larger DevSecOPs community.

    TAGS

    AFMC
    PI
    Innovation
    AFLCMC
    DevSecOps

