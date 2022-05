Marine Minute: Memorial Day

I’M LANCE CORPORAL HAILEY MUSIC WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE. MAY 30TH IS MEMORIAL DAY, A DAY DEDICATED TO HONORING ALL U.S. SERVICE MEMBERS WHO HAVE MADE THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE IN SERVICE TO THEIR COUNTRY. HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW. THE HOLIDAY WAS ORIGINALLY CALLED DECORATION DAY AND TOOK PLACE ON MAY 30TH 1868 AT ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, HONORING BOTH UNION AND CONFEDERATE SERVICE MEMBERS BURIED THERE. 5,000 PEOPLE GATHERED TO DECORATE THE GRAVES OF THE MORE THAN 20,000 SERVICE MEMBERS. IT WAS ON THIS DAY THAT CIVIL WAR GENERAL AND FUTURE PRESIDENT, JAMES A. GARFIELD SAID, “WE DO NOT KNOW ONE PROMISE THESE MEN MADE, ONE PLEDGE THEY GAVE, ONE WORD THEY SPOKE; BUT WE DO KNOW THEY SUMMED UP AND PERFECTED, BY ONE SUPREME ACT, THE HIGHEST VIRTUES OF MEN AND CITIZENS. FOR LOVE OF COUNTRY,THEY ACCEPTED DEATH...” NEW YORK WAS THE FIRST STATE TO DESIGNATE MEMORIAL DAY AS A LEGAL HOLIDAY IN 1873. MANY MORE STATES AND CITIES FOLLOWED SHORTLY AFTER. AFTER WORLD WAR ONE, MEMORIAL DAY EVOLVED TO HONOR FALLEN SERVICE MEMBERS WHO HAD FOUGHT IN ALL OF AMERICA’S WARS.THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL. (U.S. Marine Corps Audio by Lance Cpl. Hailey Music)