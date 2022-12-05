The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13) and the Dominican Republic navy conducted a bilateral maritime interdiction exercise off the coast of Santo Domingo, May 5, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2022 22:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69211
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_108977958.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 13MAY22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT