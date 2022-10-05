Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11MAY22 TFNEWSCAST

    YAMATO, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.10.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific (FRC WESTPAC) is inducting its first Marine Corps V-22 Osprey with Japanese industrial partner, NIPPI Corporation, for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services at their facility in Yamato, Japan.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 22:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69209
    Filename: 2205/DOD_108977947.mp3
    Length: 00:01:42
    Year 2022
    Genre NEWS
    Location: YAMATO, KANAGAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11MAY22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MARINE
    INTEROPERABILITY
    PARTNERS AND ALLIES
    V22 OFFSPRAY
    FRC WESTPAC

