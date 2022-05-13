Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams speaks with Command Chief Timothy White with the Air Reserve Command on why upholding standards is a critical element of effective leadership. Thirteen Ways to Lead is an in-depth look at the leadership principals of Air National Guard’s 13th Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 09:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69206
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_108974028.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:06
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Thirteen Ways to Lead - Episode 5: Leading by Upholding Standards, by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT