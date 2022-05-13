In this episode of the Marne Report, Jenny Walker sits down and talks to Army Community Service financial readiness counselor Christine Reef all about being financially set to successfully PCS. Listen on your favorite podcast app today!
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 08:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69200
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_108973916.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:41
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
