    Lab Life - Episode 65: Rocketing Through History

    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Audio by Michele Miller 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Nils Sedano, Technical Advisor for AFRL’s Liquid Engines Branch joins the podcast to discuss the influence of AFRL technologies throughout United States Air Force and Space Force history, aerospike engines and what makes Southern California testing culture so unique.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 23:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lab Life - Episode 65: Rocketing Through History, by Michele Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Science
    AFRL
    Air Force Research Lab
    Lab Life
    Lab Life Podcast
    LabLife

