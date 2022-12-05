Nils Sedano, Technical Advisor for AFRL’s Liquid Engines Branch joins the podcast to discuss the influence of AFRL technologies throughout United States Air Force and Space Force history, aerospike engines and what makes Southern California testing culture so unique.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 23:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69198
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_108973172.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:16
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lab Life - Episode 65: Rocketing Through History, by Michele Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
