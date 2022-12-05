Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Transition Assistance Program- Korea News Update- AFN Camp Humphreys

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.12.2022

    Audio by Spc. Jessica Heilman 

    AFN Humphreys

    Radio Newscast featuring transition counselors Susi Romar and Amber Payanoff explaining different transition tracks the TAP Programs offers.

    (U.S. Army Radio Newscast by SPC Jessica Heilman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 21:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69197
    Filename: 2205/DOD_108973073.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Artist Jessica Heilman
    Year 2022
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transition Assistance Program- Korea News Update- AFN Camp Humphreys, by SPC Jessica Heilman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TAP
    Transition Assistance Program
    Camp Humphreys
    Jessica Heilman

