U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Chaplain Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Chaplain, sits down with Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Coia, 111th ATKW Production Recruiter and physical fitness enthusiast, at Biddle Air National Guard base to talk about physical fitness. The Balance Podcast is designed to provide tools that align with the pillars of resilience, which are the mind, body spiritual, and social aspects of our lives. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 14:42
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|69196
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_108971560.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:27
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Balance Podcast: Having a physical fitness routine, by SSgt Wilfredo Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT