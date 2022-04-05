Tangents - Ms. Giao Phan SES

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69195" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This Tangents podcast episode for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month features Ms. Giao Phan SES. Phan talks about surviving the Vietnam war, her journey to the United States, as well as how her heritage has helped her be successful. Phan is interviewed by Susan Farley, MRC in support of the NUWC Division Newport's Public Affairs office. Recorded at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport April 20, 2021. Official Navy Podcast Recording by John Vannucci.