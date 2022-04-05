Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tangents - Ms. Giao Phan SES

    Tangents - Ms. Giao Phan SES

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RI, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. John Vannucci 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    This Tangents podcast episode for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month features Ms. Giao Phan SES. Phan talks about surviving the Vietnam war, her journey to the United States, as well as how her heritage has helped her be successful. Phan is interviewed by Susan Farley, MRC in support of the NUWC Division Newport's Public Affairs office. Recorded at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport April 20, 2021. Official Navy Podcast Recording by John Vannucci.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 11:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69195
    Filename: 2205/DOD_108971492.mp3
    Length: 00:41:32
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: RI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tangents - Ms. Giao Phan SES, by SSgt John Vannucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AAPIHM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT