This Tangents podcast episode for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month features Ms. Giao Phan SES. Phan talks about surviving the Vietnam war, her journey to the United States, as well as how her heritage has helped her be successful. Phan is interviewed by Susan Farley, MRC in support of the NUWC Division Newport's Public Affairs office. Recorded at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport April 20, 2021. Official Navy Podcast Recording by John Vannucci.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 11:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69195
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_108971492.mp3
|Length:
|00:41:32
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|RI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tangents - Ms. Giao Phan SES, by SSgt John Vannucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT