    Pacific Pulse: May 12, 2022

    JAPAN

    05.12.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: The Land Forces Pacific Symposium is scheduled to begin May 17 until May 19th in Honolulu, two top U.S. intelligence officials testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee, and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart assisted one mariner and two dogs aboard a disabled 32-foot sailboat.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 02:28
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: May 12, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Hawaii
    William Hart
    Indo-Asia-Pacific
    LANPAC
    indoPacom

