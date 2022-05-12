Pacific Pulse: May 12, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69192" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific Pulse: The Land Forces Pacific Symposium is scheduled to begin May 17 until May 19th in Honolulu, two top U.S. intelligence officials testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee, and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart assisted one mariner and two dogs aboard a disabled 32-foot sailboat.