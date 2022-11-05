The Platform One (P1) podcast is a place to openly discuss the challenges of performing DevSecOps in the Department of Defense.
Season one describes the journey of Platform One from a grassroots startup to a formal Air Force Program. We cover our genesis story, the technical challenges, organizational theory, agile acquisition strategy, failures, and culture. The end of the season brings in a user panel for an outside perspective and we conclude with Platform One's new leadership discussing what the future holds. We hope to drive collaboration and learning across the DoD software ecosystem.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 11:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69189
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_108968645.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Platform One (P1) Pod - Overview, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT