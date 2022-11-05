Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Platform One (P1) Pod - Overview

    Platform One (P1) Pod - Overview

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Audio by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Platform One (P1) podcast is a place to openly discuss the challenges of performing DevSecOps in the Department of Defense.
    Season one describes the journey of Platform One from a grassroots startup to a formal Air Force Program. We cover our genesis story, the technical challenges, organizational theory, agile acquisition strategy, failures, and culture. The end of the season brings in a user panel for an outside perspective and we conclude with Platform One's new leadership discussing what the future holds. We hope to drive collaboration and learning across the DoD software ecosystem.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 11:10
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
