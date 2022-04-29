Elementary Kindergarten Sign-ups

The United States Army Garrison Humphreys Elementary School gives awareness for kindergarten sign up on U.S.A.G. Humphreys April 29, 2022. The sign-ups are spilt into two time periods throughout the day and is based on the first initial of your last name. (U.S. Air Force Audio by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera)