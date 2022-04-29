The United States Army Garrison Humphreys Elementary School gives awareness for kindergarten sign up on U.S.A.G. Humphreys April 29, 2022. The sign-ups are spilt into two time periods throughout the day and is based on the first initial of your last name. (U.S. Air Force Audio by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 21:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69186
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_108967476.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Elementary Kindergarten Sign-ups, by A1C Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT