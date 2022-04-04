The Osan Air Base Chapel gives a spiritual re-charge on Osan AB April 4, 2022. Spiritual Re-charges are to help give moral, contribute to the whole airman concept, and done every two weeks. (U.S. Air Force Audio by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 21:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69183
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_108967473.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2017
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chaplain Recharge, by A1C Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
