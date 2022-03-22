Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20 for 20 - Becoming a Leader Part 1

    20 for 20 - Becoming a Leader Part 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WY, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Audio by 1st Lt. Emily Seaton 

    20th Air Force Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Michael Lutton, 20th Air Force commander, and the commanders within 20th Air Force discuss leadership philosophies, struggles, decision making and how to provide valuable feedback.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 16:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69179
    Filename: 2205/DOD_108967172.mp3
    Length: 00:17:52
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: WY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20 for 20 - Becoming a Leader Part 1, by 1st Lt. Emily Seaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    feedback

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT