    6 MAY 2022 TFNEWSCAST

    6 MAY 2022 TFNEWSCAST

    SINGAPORE

    05.05.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6) arrived at Changi Naval Base in Singapore May 2, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

    by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon

