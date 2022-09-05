Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan Strongest Warrior Competition

    Osan Strongest Warrior Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.09.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris 

    AFN Humphreys

    The Osan Strongest Warrior Competition, which is designed to test the strength and endurance of its competitors, is back by popular demand. This community driven competition will feature intense workouts & push the limits of all those who compete.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 21:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69173
    Filename: 2205/DOD_108964230.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2022
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Strongest Warrior Competition, by SSG Julius Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Competition
    Osan Strongest Warrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT