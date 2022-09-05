The Osan Strongest Warrior Competition, which is designed to test the strength and endurance of its competitors, is back by popular demand. This community driven competition will feature intense workouts & push the limits of all those who compete.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 21:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69173
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_108964230.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan Strongest Warrior Competition, by SSG Julius Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
