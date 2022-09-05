Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The present state of East-West relations

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    05.09.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    Natochannel           

    This article, written in 1976 by then-Secretary General Joseph Luns, may evoke the old adage that the more things change, the more they stay the same. The 1970s saw a period of détente, or the easing of tensions, between the “West” (NATO) and the “East” (the Warsaw Pact, led by the Soviet Union). Despite warming relations and plenty of good-faith diplomacy, there were still concerns that the Soviet Union would continue its attempts to expand its sphere of influence through unpredictable actions, ideological conflict and even open hostility.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 05:03
    Length: 00:22:11
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE 
