    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 60. Lawcraft: Deciphering China's Approach Toward International Law with Captain Matt Ormsbee

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Audio by Capt. Charlton Hedden 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    In this episode, we talk with Capt Matt Ormsbee about his article titled "Lawcraft: China's Evolving Approach to International Law and the Implications for American National Security," which was published in Fordham Law Review. The article analyzes China's apparent attitudes toward international law, and how that has evolved over the last few decades and what means for the interests of the United States and other nations going forward.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 16:40
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 60. Lawcraft: Deciphering China's Approach Toward International Law with Captain Matt Ormsbee, by Capt. Charlton Hedden, identified by DVIDS

    JAG
    China
    Air Force
    Military Law
    International Law
    Lawfare

