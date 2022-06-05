Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 60. Lawcraft: Deciphering China's Approach Toward International Law with Captain Matt Ormsbee

In this episode, we talk with Capt Matt Ormsbee about his article titled "Lawcraft: China's Evolving Approach to International Law and the Implications for American National Security," which was published in Fordham Law Review. The article analyzes China's apparent attitudes toward international law, and how that has evolved over the last few decades and what means for the interests of the United States and other nations going forward.
