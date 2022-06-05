In this month’s command message, Colonel Enrique Dovalo, commander of the 102nd Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Group, talks about reasons to reflect, remember, and celebrate during this month of May. We speak to a Guardian over at the 6th Space Warning Squadron, Cape Cod Space Force Station, about an eSports tournament that they have organized for local Massachusetts military members coming up in June. We talk with a couple of subject matter experts about the importance of public speaking and we also hear about a pretty cool innovation that has been going on over at the 212th Engineering Installation Squadron. In this month’s 5 questions we speak with Ms. Jill Garvin, wing DPH, about mental health wellness. All that and more on the extremely packed episode of The Seagull.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 13:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69160
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_108957066.mp3
|Length:
|01:03:14
|Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Seagull - Ep 011 - May 2022, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT