The Seagull - Ep 011 - May 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69160" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this month’s command message, Colonel Enrique Dovalo, commander of the 102nd Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Group, talks about reasons to reflect, remember, and celebrate during this month of May. We speak to a Guardian over at the 6th Space Warning Squadron, Cape Cod Space Force Station, about an eSports tournament that they have organized for local Massachusetts military members coming up in June. We talk with a couple of subject matter experts about the importance of public speaking and we also hear about a pretty cool innovation that has been going on over at the 212th Engineering Installation Squadron. In this month’s 5 questions we speak with Ms. Jill Garvin, wing DPH, about mental health wellness. All that and more on the extremely packed episode of The Seagull.