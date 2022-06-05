Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Seagull - Ep 011 - May 2022

    The Seagull - Ep 011 - May 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this month’s command message, Colonel Enrique Dovalo, commander of the 102nd Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Group, talks about reasons to reflect, remember, and celebrate during this month of May. We speak to a Guardian over at the 6th Space Warning Squadron, Cape Cod Space Force Station, about an eSports tournament that they have organized for local Massachusetts military members coming up in June. We talk with a couple of subject matter experts about the importance of public speaking and we also hear about a pretty cool innovation that has been going on over at the 212th Engineering Installation Squadron. In this month’s 5 questions we speak with Ms. Jill Garvin, wing DPH, about mental health wellness. All that and more on the extremely packed episode of The Seagull.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 13:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69160
    Filename: 2205/DOD_108957066.mp3
    Length: 01:03:14
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Seagull - Ep 011 - May 2022, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cape cod
    102nd Intelligence Wing
    command message
    Otis Air National Guard
    102iw
    seagull

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT