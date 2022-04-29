2022 Fort McCoy Arbor Day Celebration Remarks, Part I

Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss provides opening remarks as Fort McCoy, Wis., held its annual Arbor Day celebration April 29, 2022, west of Gate 5 on the cantonment area at the installation. During the observance, Fort McCoy Garrison leadership and other installation personnel helped children from the post Child Development Center plant hundreds of trees. The post also received its 33rd Tree City USA award from the National Arbor Day Foundation (NADF) during the celebration. According to history.com, the origins of Arbor Day dates back to the early 1870s in Nebraska City, Neb. A journalist by the name of Julius Sterling Morton moved to the state with his wife, Caroline, in 1854. The couple purchased 160 acres in Nebraska City and planted a wide variety of trees and shrubs in what was a primarily a flat stretch of desolate plain. Morton later became editor of the state’s first newspaper, Nebraska City News, which became a platform for Morton to spread his knowledge of trees and to stress their ecological importance within Nebraska. On Jan. 7, 1872, Morton proposed a day that would encourage all Nebraskans to plant trees in their community. An agriculture board agreed, and Arbor Day was born. The first Arbor Day was held April 10, 1872. (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)