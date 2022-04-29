Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Fort McCoy Arbor Day Celebration Remarks, Part I

    2022 Fort McCoy Arbor Day Celebration Remarks, Part I

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss provides opening remarks as Fort McCoy, Wis., held its annual Arbor Day celebration April 29, 2022, west of Gate 5 on the cantonment area at the installation. During the observance, Fort McCoy Garrison leadership and other installation personnel helped children from the post Child Development Center plant hundreds of trees. The post also received its 33rd Tree City USA award from the National Arbor Day Foundation (NADF) during the celebration. According to history.com, the origins of Arbor Day dates back to the early 1870s in Nebraska City, Neb. A journalist by the name of Julius Sterling Morton moved to the state with his wife, Caroline, in 1854. The couple purchased 160 acres in Nebraska City and planted a wide variety of trees and shrubs in what was a primarily a flat stretch of desolate plain. Morton later became editor of the state’s first newspaper, Nebraska City News, which became a platform for Morton to spread his knowledge of trees and to stress their ecological importance within Nebraska. On Jan. 7, 1872, Morton proposed a day that would encourage all Nebraskans to plant trees in their community. An agriculture board agreed, and Arbor Day was born. The first Arbor Day was held April 10, 1872. (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 12:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69157
    Filename: 2205/DOD_108957062.mp3
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 64
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Fort McCoy Arbor Day Celebration Remarks, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    forestry
    Tree City USA
    Arbor Day 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT