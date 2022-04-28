Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Sesame Workshop and Month of the Military Child 2022

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Parents can learn about Sesame Street for Military Families and the multimedia resources available to support military families and children ages 2-6 years through milestones such as deployments, homecomings, injuries, grief and self-expression, with an emphasis in this discussion on mental health and well-being.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Anna Carbone, Project Coordinator, U.S. Social Impact Team for Sesame Workshop, and Sabrina Huda, Social Impact Director for Sesame Workshop.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/family-relationships/parenting-and-children/parenting-through-deployment/sesame-street-for-military-families/ to learn about the resources and support available to parents and caregivers of children ages 2-6 years.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy. The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 10:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:28:19
    Location: DC, US
    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Sesame Workshop and Month of the Military Child 2022, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    child
    mental health
    DOD
    wellness
    military
    military onesource

