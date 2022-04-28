Military OneSource Podcast — Sesame Workshop and Month of the Military Child 2022

Parents can learn about Sesame Street for Military Families and the multimedia resources available to support military families and children ages 2-6 years through milestones such as deployments, homecomings, injuries, grief and self-expression, with an emphasis in this discussion on mental health and well-being.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Anna Carbone, Project Coordinator, U.S. Social Impact Team for Sesame Workshop, and Sabrina Huda, Social Impact Director for Sesame Workshop.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/family-relationships/parenting-and-children/parenting-through-deployment/sesame-street-for-military-families/ to learn about the resources and support available to parents and caregivers of children ages 2-6 years.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy. The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.