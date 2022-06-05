On this episode, we spoke with Rebecca Basil, Project Manager at the Fort Riley Post Library, about the upcoming Summer Reading Program.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 09:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69153
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108956534.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Riley the Podcast - Episode 102 Fort Riley Post Library Summer Reading Program, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT