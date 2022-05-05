Pacific Pulse: May 05, 2022

On this Pacific Pulse: Sailors take part in a joint field training exercise at Andersen Air Force Base, The U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan and U.S. Army Garrison Japan Firefighters conduct a joint exercise, and F-15 Eagles train alongside F-22 Raptors on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 23:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69147
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_108955638.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
