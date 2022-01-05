Corps Talk: Seeing the forest for the trees (S3:E3)

In this episode, the host proven so very, very wrong.



It's all about timber harvests and how cutting down trees in the Raystown Lake area of Pennsylvania is critical to the environment.



Listen to Alisha Palmer, natural resource specialist at Raystown Lake Project; Glenn Warner, forester at Rayston Lake Project; and Andrew Wiley, forrester in the Real Estate Section of the Norfolk District.



Shout outs for this episode go to:

Andy Wiley

Alisha Palmer

Glenn Warner