In this episode, the host proven so very, very wrong.
It's all about timber harvests and how cutting down trees in the Raystown Lake area of Pennsylvania is critical to the environment.
Listen to Alisha Palmer, natural resource specialist at Raystown Lake Project; Glenn Warner, forester at Rayston Lake Project; and Andrew Wiley, forrester in the Real Estate Section of the Norfolk District.
Shout outs for this episode go to:
Andy Wiley
Alisha Palmer
Glenn Warner
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 08:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69141
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_108953595.mp3
|Length:
|00:37:44
|Artist
|Andria Allmond
|Composer
|Andria Allmond
|Conductor
|Andria Allmond
|Album
|Corps Talk: Seeing the forest for the trees (S3:E3)
|Track #
|3
|Disc #
|3
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|podcast
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|SEVEN POINTS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, Corps Talk: Seeing the forest for the trees (S3:E3), by Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT