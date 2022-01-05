Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps Talk: Seeing the forest for the trees (S3:E3)

    Corps Talk: Seeing the forest for the trees (S3:E3)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Audio by Andria Allmond  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    In this episode, the host proven so very, very wrong.

    It's all about timber harvests and how cutting down trees in the Raystown Lake area of Pennsylvania is critical to the environment.

    Listen to Alisha Palmer, natural resource specialist at Raystown Lake Project; Glenn Warner, forester at Rayston Lake Project; and Andrew Wiley, forrester in the Real Estate Section of the Norfolk District.

    Shout outs for this episode go to:
    Andy Wiley
    Alisha Palmer
    Glenn Warner

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 08:06
    Category: Newscasts
