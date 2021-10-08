Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Music Instructors Needed

    Music Instructors Needed

    SPANGDAHLEM, RP, GERMANY

    08.10.2021

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jamal Berry II 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    This is a Radio spot promoting the need for music instructors at the Brick House.

    Script:

    *POOR AND OUT OF TUNE BED MUSIC*
    *SFX*CLANGING INSTRUMENTS AND CHILDREN ARGUING
    OVER TIME THE CANTANKEROUS SOUNDS INTENSIFY

    PERSON ONE: (annoyed) ALL RIGHT! YOU GUYS ARE DOING GREAT! IM GONNA TAKE FIVE *SFX DOOR CLOSE*
    (ASIDE)
    PERSON TWO: (WHISPERING) THIS ISN’T WORKING

    PERSON 1: (ALSO WHISPERING) DUH! I’M NOT A MUSIC INSTRUCTOR

    PERSON 2: WELL WE HAVEN’T FOUND ANY EXPERIENCED MUSIC INSTRUCTORS YET SO GO BACK OUT THERE AND...INSTRUCT?

    PERSON 1: (SADLY) Ok
    *SFX DOOR OPEN
    PERSON 2: REACH OUT TO THE COMMUNITY CENTER AT 7260 ON YOUR DSN OR AT BRICKHOUSEPANG@GMAIL.COM,IF YOU’RE AN EXPERIENCED GUITARIST, DRUMMER, OR VOCAL COACH. WE COULD REALLY USE THE HELP

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 09:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69140
    Filename: 2205/DOD_108953547.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Jamal J. Berry II
    Composer Jamal J. Berry II
    Conductor Kevin Long
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Music Instructors Needed, by A1C Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Spangdahlem

