Music Instructors Needed

This is a Radio spot promoting the need for music instructors at the Brick House.



Script:



*POOR AND OUT OF TUNE BED MUSIC*

*SFX*CLANGING INSTRUMENTS AND CHILDREN ARGUING

OVER TIME THE CANTANKEROUS SOUNDS INTENSIFY



PERSON ONE: (annoyed) ALL RIGHT! YOU GUYS ARE DOING GREAT! IM GONNA TAKE FIVE *SFX DOOR CLOSE*

(ASIDE)

PERSON TWO: (WHISPERING) THIS ISN’T WORKING



PERSON 1: (ALSO WHISPERING) DUH! I’M NOT A MUSIC INSTRUCTOR



PERSON 2: WELL WE HAVEN’T FOUND ANY EXPERIENCED MUSIC INSTRUCTORS YET SO GO BACK OUT THERE AND...INSTRUCT?



PERSON 1: (SADLY) Ok

*SFX DOOR OPEN

PERSON 2: REACH OUT TO THE COMMUNITY CENTER AT 7260 ON YOUR DSN OR AT BRICKHOUSEPANG@GMAIL.COM,IF YOU’RE AN EXPERIENCED GUITARIST, DRUMMER, OR VOCAL COACH. WE COULD REALLY USE THE HELP