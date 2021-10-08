This is a Radio spot promoting the need for music instructors at the Brick House.
Script:
*POOR AND OUT OF TUNE BED MUSIC*
*SFX*CLANGING INSTRUMENTS AND CHILDREN ARGUING
OVER TIME THE CANTANKEROUS SOUNDS INTENSIFY
PERSON ONE: (annoyed) ALL RIGHT! YOU GUYS ARE DOING GREAT! IM GONNA TAKE FIVE *SFX DOOR CLOSE*
(ASIDE)
PERSON TWO: (WHISPERING) THIS ISN’T WORKING
PERSON 1: (ALSO WHISPERING) DUH! I’M NOT A MUSIC INSTRUCTOR
PERSON 2: WELL WE HAVEN’T FOUND ANY EXPERIENCED MUSIC INSTRUCTORS YET SO GO BACK OUT THERE AND...INSTRUCT?
PERSON 1: (SADLY) Ok
*SFX DOOR OPEN
PERSON 2: REACH OUT TO THE COMMUNITY CENTER AT 7260 ON YOUR DSN OR AT BRICKHOUSEPANG@GMAIL.COM,IF YOU’RE AN EXPERIENCED GUITARIST, DRUMMER, OR VOCAL COACH. WE COULD REALLY USE THE HELP
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 09:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69140
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_108953547.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Jamal J. Berry II
|Composer
|Jamal J. Berry II
|Conductor
|Kevin Long
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Music Instructors Needed, by A1C Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
