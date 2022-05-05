Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 38: A son's journey back to Daegu

Lt. Col. Jun Yi has an unforgettable link to Camp Henry, and an inspiring life story. As a baby, he and his sister were placed in the care of an Army Military Policeman, and would later be placed in a Daegu orphanage. Listen to Lt. Col. Yi's story as he takes us through the turbulent events that eventually led him back to his mother, and serving with 19th ESC as its senior military intelligence officer.
You can also read an article about Lt. Col. Yi's life by visiting the 19th ESC web site at www.army.mil/19thesc
