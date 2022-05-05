Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 38: A son's journey back to Daegu

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 38: A son's journey back to Daegu

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    05.05.2022

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Lt. Col. Jun Yi has an unforgettable link to Camp Henry, and an inspiring life story. As a baby, he and his sister were placed in the care of an Army Military Policeman, and would later be placed in a Daegu orphanage. Listen to Lt. Col. Yi's story as he takes us through the turbulent events that eventually led him back to his mother, and serving with 19th ESC as its senior military intelligence officer.

    You can also read an article about Lt. Col. Yi's life by visiting the 19th ESC web site at www.army.mil/19thesc

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 01:38
    Korea
    podcast
    family
    soldier for life
    19thESC

