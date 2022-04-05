Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korea News - Chaplain Recharge

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.04.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris 

    AFN Humphreys

    The Osan Catholic Religious Coordinator, Nikky Yookley, offered the community a spiritual recharge on the importance and knowing and respecting ones' name. Chaplain Che, Osan Air Base Chaplain, provided updated information on religious service times.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 01:31
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Chaplain
    Spiritual Recharge

