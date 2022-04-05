In this episode, Chaplain (Col.) Jacob Scott talks with Cpt. Erik Nowak, U.S Army Reserve (USAR), a national leader in the F3 Nation. F3 is a national network including 3,178 free, peer-led physical fitness workouts for men in 241 regions. Its mission is to plant, grow and serve small workout groups for men to invigorate male community leadership. Learn more about F3 Nation at https://f3nation.com/
(U.S. Army National Guard audio engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
This work, Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep8 - Cpt. Erik Nowak of F3 Nation, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
