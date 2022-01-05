The 1796 Podcast - May 2022

Episode 2 of the 1796 Podcast hosted by Lt. Col. Marty Malone and Capt. Taylor Hall from the Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office. This month they interviewed the 118th Operations commander, Col. Ted Geasley, and Col. Jimmy Reed, Joint Chief of Staff, Tennessee National Guard. Col. Geasley discussed the incredible mission of the 118th. Col. Reed discussed the partnership with the Scouts and the Merit Badge University.