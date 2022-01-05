Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 1796 Podcast - May 2022

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Darrell Hamm 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Episode 2 of the 1796 Podcast hosted by Lt. Col. Marty Malone and Capt. Taylor Hall from the Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office. This month they interviewed the 118th Operations commander, Col. Ted Geasley, and Col. Jimmy Reed, Joint Chief of Staff, Tennessee National Guard. Col. Geasley discussed the incredible mission of the 118th. Col. Reed discussed the partnership with the Scouts and the Merit Badge University.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 15:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:15:20
