Episode 2 of the 1796 Podcast hosted by Lt. Col. Marty Malone and Capt. Taylor Hall from the Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office. This month they interviewed the 118th Operations commander, Col. Ted Geasley, and Col. Jimmy Reed, Joint Chief of Staff, Tennessee National Guard. Col. Geasley discussed the incredible mission of the 118th. Col. Reed discussed the partnership with the Scouts and the Merit Badge University.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 15:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69120
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108948566.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:20
|Composer
|JPAO
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|4
This work, The 1796 Podcast - May 2022, by TSgt Darrell Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT