Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Instructor's Kit Bag- Episode 8: How COVID Altered Education- Part 1

    The Instructor's Kit Bag- Episode 8: How COVID Altered Education- Part 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Audio by Nathaniel Ball 

    ALU - Army Logistics University

    It’s safe to say the global pandemic has forever changed education. While many educators can list numerous examples of how the pandemic negatively impacted educational practices, many others recognized the pandemic actually made us more well-rounded teachers and developers? Listen in as five educators discuss how the pandemic negatively and positively affected their profession at Army Logistics University.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 15:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69114
    Filename: 2205/DOD_108947495.mp3
    Length: 00:21:48
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Instructor's Kit Bag- Episode 8: How COVID Altered Education- Part 1, by Nathaniel Ball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    teaching
    education

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT