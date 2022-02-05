The Instructor's Kit Bag- Episode 8: How COVID Altered Education- Part 1

It’s safe to say the global pandemic has forever changed education. While many educators can list numerous examples of how the pandemic negatively impacted educational practices, many others recognized the pandemic actually made us more well-rounded teachers and developers? Listen in as five educators discuss how the pandemic negatively and positively affected their profession at Army Logistics University.