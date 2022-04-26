Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    27APR22 TFNEWSCAST

    27APR22 TFNEWSCAST

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AUSTRALIA

    04.26.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) completed her first weapons handling exercise involving the transfer of an inert training shape to a U.S. Navy submarine at HMAS Stirling Naval Base, Australia, April 24, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 21:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69106
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108946152.mp3
    Length: 00:01:26
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27APR22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Ocean

    TAGS

    INTEROPERABILITY
    AUSTRALIA
    NAVY
    SUBMARINE TENDER
    USS FRANK CABLE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT