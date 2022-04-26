Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) completed her first weapons handling exercise involving the transfer of an inert training shape to a U.S. Navy submarine at HMAS Stirling Naval Base, Australia, April 24, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2022 21:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69106
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108946152.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 27APR22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pacific Ocean
LEAVE A COMMENT